Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 324,724 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.27% of TEGNA worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TEGNA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 86,873 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.51 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

