Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,540.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 488,872 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.0 %

OPCH opened at $32.03 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

