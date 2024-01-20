Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,135 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

