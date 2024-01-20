Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,689 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.62 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

