Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,459 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,459 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $365.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

