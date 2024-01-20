Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

