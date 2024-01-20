Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 163.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,664,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $85.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.