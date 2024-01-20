Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after buying an additional 99,310 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

