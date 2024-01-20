Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,066 shares of company stock worth $672,186 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.