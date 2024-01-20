The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Clorox by 16.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

