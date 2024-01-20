The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,582 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,309. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $172.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

