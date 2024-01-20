The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Toro worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $92.81 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

