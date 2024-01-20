Think Research (OTC:THKKF) Shares Down 16.3%

Think Research Co. (OTC:THKKF – Get Free Report) dropped 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Think Research Trading Down 16.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation provides knowledge-based digital health software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; Digital Front Door, a patient engagement platform that enables healthcare organizations to provide access to care and health information through a single digital service window; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care.

