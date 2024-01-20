Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.74. Approximately 17,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 5,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 2.7 %

About Tidewater Renewables

The company has a market cap of C$303.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.96.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.