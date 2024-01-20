TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,945,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $373.01 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $180.01 and a 1 year high of $382.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.39.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

