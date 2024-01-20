Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 23,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 228,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Specifically, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Torrid Trading Down 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Torrid’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

