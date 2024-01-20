Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Shares of TM stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $200.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

