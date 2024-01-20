Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,774% compared to the typical daily volume of 34 call options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XES opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.00. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $100.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,139,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth $16,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 721.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.