TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

