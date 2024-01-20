Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $398.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.90 and a fifty-two week high of $398.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.04 and a 200-day moving average of $347.52.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

