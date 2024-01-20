Truist Financial Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 847,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 784,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

