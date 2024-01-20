Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $70.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,502,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.