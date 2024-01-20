Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CTO Sells $14,276.00 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Keen sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $14,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $431,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Matthew Keen sold 1,147 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $16,115.35.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.