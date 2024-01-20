Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.00. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 639 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYRA. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

