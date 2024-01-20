Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 687,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

