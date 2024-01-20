U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

