UBS Group Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $92.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

CHK opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

