Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

