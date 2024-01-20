US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of US Foods worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

