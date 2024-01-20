Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) vs. Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vail Resorts and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 1 3 3 0 2.29 Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wynn Macau shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $8.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Wynn Macau pays an annual dividend of $14.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 182.4%. Vail Resorts pays out 152.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wynn Macau pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wynn Macau is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Wynn Macau’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.93 $268.15 million $5.39 41.39 Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A $14.76 0.52

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau. Wynn Macau is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 8.00% 16.28% 3.75% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Wynn Macau on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.