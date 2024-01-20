Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCEB opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.