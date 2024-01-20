Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Down 1.9%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Viveon Health Acquisition Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $416,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 460.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.