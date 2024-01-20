VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE VZIO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VIZIO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in VIZIO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

