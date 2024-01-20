VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.63. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. Research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 489.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

