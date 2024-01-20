Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells $23,560.35 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 14,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $23,560.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Dylan Allread sold 26,703 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $44,594.01.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Dylan Allread sold 7,500 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,726.65.

On Friday, December 15th, Dylan Allread sold 24,806 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $43,658.56.

Wag! Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 184.45% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

