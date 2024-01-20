Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $594.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.62 and its 200 day moving average is $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $595.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

