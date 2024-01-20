Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

