Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

