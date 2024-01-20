Wedbush Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %

KNTE stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 401,887 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,956 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.