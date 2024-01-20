Wedbush Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %
KNTE stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.17.
Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 401,887 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,956 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000.
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
