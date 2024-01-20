Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Weis Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

