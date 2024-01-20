Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.57

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 500234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

