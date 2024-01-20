Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

WING stock opened at $275.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.63.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

