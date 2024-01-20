Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

