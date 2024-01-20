Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 241.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wipro by 853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth about $8,705,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.