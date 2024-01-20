Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $147.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $127.15 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -747.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.