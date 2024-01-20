WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.45. 15,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 197,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WNS. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after buying an additional 279,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

