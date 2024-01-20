Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Sector Perform”

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital downgraded Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$108.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

