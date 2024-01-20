Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

HALO opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

