Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PVH worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

