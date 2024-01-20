Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

